Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8,536.88.
FERG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Ferguson from £190 ($230.08) to £145 ($175.59) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ferguson from £136.50 ($165.29) to £130 ($157.42) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Ferguson from £140 ($169.53) to £114 ($138.05) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,734,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.
About Ferguson (Get Rating)
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
