Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8,536.88.

FERG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Ferguson from £190 ($230.08) to £145 ($175.59) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ferguson from £136.50 ($165.29) to £130 ($157.42) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Ferguson from £140 ($169.53) to £114 ($138.05) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,734,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

FERG opened at $111.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $183.67.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

