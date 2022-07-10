Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RACE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($265.63) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cheuvreux upgraded Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.55.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE stock opened at $193.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.53.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ferrari by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Ferrari by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ferrari by 5,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.