Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE FTRP opened at C$1.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.73. Field Trip Health has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

