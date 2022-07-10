Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of TSE FTRP opened at C$1.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.73. Field Trip Health has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42.
Field Trip Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
