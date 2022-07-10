Financial Contrast: Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) & Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Rating) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chesapeake Energy and Kosmos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Kosmos Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kosmos Energy has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 84.02%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Kosmos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 Kosmos Energy $1.33 billion 1.90 -$77.84 million $0.01 557.00

Kosmos Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kosmos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% Kosmos Energy 0.79% 36.26% 3.32%

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Chesapeake Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

