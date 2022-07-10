First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FNWB. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

FNWB opened at $16.37 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cindy H. Finnie bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,101 shares of company stock worth $37,550 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

