First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.58.

TSE FM opened at C$25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.88. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.1199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

