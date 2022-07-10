Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Triad Investment Management’s 8th Largest Position

Triad Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 3.5% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $93.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

