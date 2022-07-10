Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.4% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $93.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

