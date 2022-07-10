Flamingo (FLM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22.79 Million

Flamingo (FLM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $38.08 million and approximately $22.79 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

