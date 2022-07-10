Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Shares of FFIC opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 61.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 144,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 94,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

