Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after buying an additional 933,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $288,455,000 after buying an additional 701,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $171,673,000 after buying an additional 144,639 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $150,289,000 after buying an additional 224,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,567,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,969,000 after buying an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $23.87 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,205. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 135,092 shares of company stock valued at $602,497 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

