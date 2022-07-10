Frax Market Cap Hits $1.36 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $7.52 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00131811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015490 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,366,324,118 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

