Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,545 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,733,936 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $86,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 62,833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.