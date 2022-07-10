Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $0.0312

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $40,043.90 and $455.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00134857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,552,041 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,924 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

