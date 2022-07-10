FUZE Token (FUZE) 1-Day Volume Hits $25,642.00

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for about $13.25 or 0.00063711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $9,981.03 and $25,642.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00132874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000325 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUZE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

