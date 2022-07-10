Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and $1.63 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $2.27 or 0.00010840 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galatasaray Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

