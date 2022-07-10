GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

GEAGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($45.83) to €42.00 ($43.75) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($46.88) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a report on Friday.

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

