General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Boosted by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 208.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,363 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,206,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $184,002,000 after acquiring an additional 39,445 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 70,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.31. 11,765,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,805,154. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.