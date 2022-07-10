Ghost (GHOST) Achieves Market Cap of $2.82 Million

Ghost (GHOST) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Ghost has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. Ghost has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $1,929.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004854 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,595.26 or 0.99990273 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002682 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 19,947,849 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

