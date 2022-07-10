Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$25.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on GEI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$24.29 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$21.43 and a one year high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.08.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 129.09%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total transaction of C$62,476.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,809.73. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total value of C$6,298,804.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,220,858.25. Insiders sold 343,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,281 in the last ninety days.

About Gibson Energy (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.