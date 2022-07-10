Girard Partners LTD. Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.26. 3,115,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.38. The company has a market cap of $191.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

