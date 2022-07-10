Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.89 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.
Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.74. 888,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,051. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.46.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
