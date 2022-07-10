Girard Partners LTD. Has $6.04 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.98. 1,301,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

