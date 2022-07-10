Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.3% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after acquiring an additional 563,327 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1,487.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 516,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,021,000 after acquiring an additional 483,781 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.01. 935,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,406. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

