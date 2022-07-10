Girard Partners LTD. Sells 579 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 105.6% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 276,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.15. 303,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,707. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.17 and a 200-day moving average of $143.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

