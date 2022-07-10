Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises approximately 1.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,599,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Global Payments by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,903,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Global Payments by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after buying an additional 655,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $113.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.48.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

