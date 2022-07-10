GoChain Hits Market Capitalization of $10.40 Million (GO)

GoChain (GO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $10.40 million and $345,487.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GoChain

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain's total supply is 1,183,127,302 coins. GoChain's official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

