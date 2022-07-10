GoHelpFund (HELP) One Day Volume Tops $4,130.00

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $5,064.26 and approximately $4,130.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoHelpFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoHelpFund has traded up 114.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00132281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000324 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

