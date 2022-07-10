GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Hits Market Cap of $4,445.47

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded down 74.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded 93.4% lower against the dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a market capitalization of $4,445.47 and $8,269.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00255442 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002225 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000997 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000768 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

