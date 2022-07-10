Gores Holdings IX, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GHIXU)

Gores Holdings IX’s (NASDAQ:GHIXU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 11th. Gores Holdings IX had issued 52,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $525,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Gores Holdings IX’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GHIXU stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Gores Holdings IX has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHIXU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,075,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,564,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,569,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,144,000.

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

