Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys 1,975 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in Whirlpool by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Whirlpool by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.05 and a 200 day moving average of $189.11. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $145.93 and a 52-week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.33.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

