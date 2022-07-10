Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $21.74 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,228 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 3.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.69.

AXP opened at $141.76 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.30 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day moving average of $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

