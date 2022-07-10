Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $273.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

