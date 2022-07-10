Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $194.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

