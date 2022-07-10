Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,755 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Roku by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 30,870 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.34 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.16.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

