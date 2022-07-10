Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 865 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,799,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $117,011,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 234,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after acquiring an additional 96,875 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $266.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.31. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.04 and a 1 year high of $278.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.38). Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

