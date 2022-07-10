Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000.

Shares of NYSE:EFL opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $9.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

