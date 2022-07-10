Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $32,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,105,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 276,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $125,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $63.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.94. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.