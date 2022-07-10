Greenleaf Trust Buys 1,624 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.42.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

