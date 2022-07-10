Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $91.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

