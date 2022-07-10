Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $330.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $334.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

