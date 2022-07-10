Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $22,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.