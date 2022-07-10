Greenleaf Trust Sells 155 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.76.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ELV opened at $484.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $487.31 and a 200 day moving average of $475.39. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

