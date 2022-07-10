Greenleaf Trust Sells 369 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66,024 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,552,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,369,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,805,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $107.97 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.