GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) vs. Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Head to Head Survey

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anaplan has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GSE Systems and Anaplan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $55.18 million 0.46 $10.61 million $0.46 2.63 Anaplan $592.18 million 16.20 -$203.60 million ($1.42) -44.88

GSE Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anaplan. Anaplan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSE Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.9% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Anaplan shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Anaplan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GSE Systems and Anaplan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Anaplan 0 15 4 0 2.21

Anaplan has a consensus target price of $65.92, indicating a potential upside of 3.43%. Given Anaplan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anaplan is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and Anaplan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems 17.25% -27.25% -13.75% Anaplan -33.25% -73.08% -24.45%

Summary

GSE Systems beats Anaplan on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSE Systems (Get Rating)

GSE Systems, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Workforce Solutions segment supports project lifecycles and provides specialized and skilled talent for energy and engineering industries, which include reactor operations instructors, procedure writers, project managers, engineers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers. It markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model, as well as offers professional services related to implementing and supporting its application. It serves banking, capital markets, consumer products, healthcare, insurance, life science, media, professional services, retail, technology, telecom, and transportation industries, as well as government agencies. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.