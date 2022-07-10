Harvey Norman (OTC:HNORF) Downgraded by Jarden to “Hold”

Harvey Norman (OTC:HNORF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jarden to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $4.30 price objective on the stock.
Harvey Norman Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail, franchise, property, and digital enterprise business. It operates business through the following segments: Franchising Operations; Retail-New Zealand; Retail-Singapore and Malaysia; Retail-Slovenia and Croatia; Retail-Ireland and Northern Ireland; Other Non-Franchised Retail; Retail Property; Retail Property Under Construction; Property Developments for Resale; Equity Investments; and Other.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvey Norman (HNORF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.