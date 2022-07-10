Haven Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $367,941.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $14.74 million and approximately $367,941.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,818.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,166.50 or 0.05603271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00027079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00250424 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.15 or 0.00591535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00072704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.16 or 0.00509923 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,372,157 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.