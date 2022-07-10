Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $25.70 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.87 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 29.31%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Burkhead bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $469,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. 34.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.