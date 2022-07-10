Head-To-Head Comparison: Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) vs. CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF)

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CVS Group and Rover Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVS Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rover Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

Rover Group has a consensus target price of $9.43, indicating a potential upside of 129.41%. Given Rover Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rover Group is more favorable than CVS Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVS Group and Rover Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rover Group $109.84 million 6.81 -$64.05 million ($1.22) -3.37

CVS Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rover Group.

Profitability

This table compares CVS Group and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVS Group N/A N/A N/A Rover Group -72.28% -21.97% -9.22%

About CVS Group (Get Rating)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices. In addition, it operates Animed Direct, an online pharmacy and retail business that sells prescription and non-prescription medicines, premium pet foods, and other pet care products; and an online dispensary. Further, the company provides burial grounds; and veterinary instrumentation supply and referral services. It owns 506 veterinary practices, 3 laboratories, 7 crematoria, and an online pharmacy. CVS Group plc was founded in 1999 and is based in Diss, the United Kingdom.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

