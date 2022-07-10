Head-To-Head Review: Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) versus Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) and Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and Tate & Lyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill N/A -26.30% -11.41% Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A

Benson Hill has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tate & Lyle has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benson Hill and Tate & Lyle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill $147.21 million 4.64 -$126.25 million N/A N/A Tate & Lyle $1.88 billion 1.72 $322.33 million N/A N/A

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Benson Hill shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Benson Hill and Tate & Lyle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tate & Lyle 0 0 2 0 3.00

Benson Hill currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 117.72%. Given Benson Hill’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Tate & Lyle.

Summary

Benson Hill beats Tate & Lyle on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; health and wellness ingredients; and stabilizers. It also provides industrial starches for paper, packaging, and industrial adhesives; acidulants, such as citric acid; and commodities comprising corn gluten feed and meal for animal nutrition, as well as corn oil and ethanol. In addition, the company engages in the treasury and insurance businesses; and provision of research and development services. Tate & Lyle PLC was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

